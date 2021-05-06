AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) CEO Joshua W. Sapan Sells 40,000 Shares

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $1,942,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 686,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,325,479.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

AMCX opened at $45.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.19. AMC Networks Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.16 and a twelve month high of $83.63.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $2.24. The firm had revenue of $780.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.56 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 53.93% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMCX. Cowen raised their price target on AMC Networks from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $29.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Macquarie downgraded AMC Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of AMC Networks in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMCX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the fourth quarter worth $16,514,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in AMC Networks by 464.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 461,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,522,000 after buying an additional 380,100 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in AMC Networks by 45,860.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 179,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 179,315 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,000 after purchasing an additional 90,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in AMC Networks by 830.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 85,289 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

