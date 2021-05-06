Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Amcor updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.732-0.738 EPS.

NYSE:AMCR traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.28. The company had a trading volume of 5,718,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,513,542. Amcor has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.48.

AMCR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amcor in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.49.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

