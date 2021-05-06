Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) rose 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.22 and last traded at $12.19. Approximately 220,695 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 6,459,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.79.

AMCR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amcor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.49.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Amcor by 88.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Amcor by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Amcor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Amcor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Amcor by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. 34.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amcor (NYSE:AMCR)

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

