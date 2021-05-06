Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) will announce $1.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amdocs’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. Amdocs posted sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full-year sales of $4.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.26 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amdocs.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 873.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amdocs stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.12. 475,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,370. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. Amdocs has a fifty-two week low of $54.68 and a fifty-two week high of $82.38.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amdocs (DOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.