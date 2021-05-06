Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Insider Miguel Palacios Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) insider Miguel Palacios acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $38,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 80,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,917.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of AMTB opened at $20.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $783.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 343.50 and a beta of 1.03. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.82.

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts:

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $61.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.87 million. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 0.52%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 190.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the first quarter worth $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the first quarter worth $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMTB shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amerant Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. The company also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.