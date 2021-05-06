Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. Has $24.35 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,226 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 11.2% of Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $24,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 747,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,887,000 after purchasing an additional 52,096 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 68,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 101,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,855,867. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.01.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

