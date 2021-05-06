Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. Has $8.74 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,973 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 4.0% of Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 510.7% during the first quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 45,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after buying an additional 38,369 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 27,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 13,774 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 9,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 31.1% during the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 17,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $521,000.

TIP stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $127.53. The stock had a trading volume of 66,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,870,304. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $120.25 and a twelve month high of $128.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.36.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

