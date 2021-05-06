Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. Sells 166 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 0.7% of Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, NewFocus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $271.71. The company had a trading volume of 87,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,130. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $266.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.45. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $148.98 and a 52-week high of $277.63.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

