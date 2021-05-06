Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,306 shares during the period. Ameren makes up about 1.9% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Empire Life Investments Inc. owned 0.13% of Ameren worth $27,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,884,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,488,931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061,639 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ameren by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,906,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,475,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692,185 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 375.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,201,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,007 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,049,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,186 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,095,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,557,000 after acquiring an additional 138,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameren news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,807,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,400,220 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AEE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

NYSE AEE traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.74. 6,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,558,728. The firm has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.33 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 65.67%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

