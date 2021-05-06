Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Receives $63.63 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.63.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMRC. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Ameresco alerts:

In related news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $836,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 528,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $23,243,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,267,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,762,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 575,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,300,000. 51.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ameresco by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 24,002 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the third quarter worth $287,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Ameresco by 263.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 23,305 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Ameresco in the third quarter valued at $644,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Ameresco during the 4th quarter worth $1,236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.45. 32,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,293. Ameresco has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $70.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.06, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.15. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.