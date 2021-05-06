America First Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

America First Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,075 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 6.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 208,242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,887,000 after buying an additional 11,858 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 33,286 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,031,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. First American Bank now owns 97,809 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $17,722,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 32,235 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,840,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.69.

In related news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total value of $1,380,121.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 602,351 shares of company stock worth $116,701,101. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $181.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $98.86 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The firm has a market cap of $329.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.16, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

