American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Sets New 12-Month High at $46.38

Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.38 and last traded at $45.84, with a volume of 916935 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.24.

ACC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.12. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $232.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. This is a positive change from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

In other American Campus Communities news, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $693,556.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 118,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,375,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 7.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,818,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,206,000 after buying an additional 414,647 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 16,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 7,359 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 57,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 14,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

About American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC)

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

