American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Hits New 52-Week High at $49.49

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.49 and last traded at $49.17, with a volume of 207172 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.87.

AIG has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American International Group from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Atlantic Securities upgraded American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.07.

Get American International Group alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.89%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 100.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 27.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group (NYSE:AIG)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.