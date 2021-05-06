American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Short Interest Up 21.5% in April

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,900 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the March 31st total of 165,300 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 183,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth $19,515,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter worth about $847,000. Parthenon LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter worth about $3,359,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Outdoor Brands by 275.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 59,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 43,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,000. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AOUT shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wedbush raised shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.57.

NASDAQ:AOUT opened at $27.17 on Thursday. American Outdoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $30.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.91.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $82.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.57 million. American Outdoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 90.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.