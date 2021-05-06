American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $24.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. 9,729 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 109,931 shares.The stock last traded at $20.48 and had previously closed at $20.07.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AVD. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of American Vanguard from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in American Vanguard during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in American Vanguard by 282.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Vanguard during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in American Vanguard during the first quarter worth about $210,000. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.61. The company has a market capitalization of $642.45 million, a PE ratio of 56.19 and a beta of 1.02.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. American Vanguard had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $140.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

