American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Woodmark Corporation is the third-largest manufacturer of kitchen and bath cabinets. Offering more than 340 cabinet lines in a wide variety of designs, materials and finishes, American Woodmark products are sold through a network of dealers and distributors and directly to home centers and major homebuilders. American Woodmark offers over 500 cabinet styles for the remodeling and new home construction markets under four major brands: American Woodmark, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Timberlake Cabinetry, and Waypoint Living Spaces. American Woodmark cabinetry is created to bring fashion, beauty and function to the heart of the home. American Woodmark people are committed to providing outstanding value and a superior customer experience. American Woodmark company is focused on long term, sustainable growth. They offer employees the opportunity for professional growth while maintaining a work-life balance. “

Get American Woodmark alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on American Woodmark in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Loop Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Woodmark currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.60.

AMWD stock opened at $98.90 on Monday. American Woodmark has a 1 year low of $43.28 and a 1 year high of $108.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 2.28.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.13). American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $431.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that American Woodmark will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Woodmark news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,470 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $148,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,618,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,757,000 after buying an additional 135,299 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 757,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,046,000 after purchasing an additional 115,260 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 11,751.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 540,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,687,000 after purchasing an additional 535,525 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 334,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,370,000 after purchasing an additional 8,720 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Woodmark (AMWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.