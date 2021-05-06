Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Given New $236.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $236.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AMP. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $221.82.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $261.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Ameriprise Financial has a one year low of $106.78 and a one year high of $262.90.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.84%.

In related news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total value of $251,850.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,911.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 2,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.20, for a total value of $450,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,851,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,041 shares of company stock worth $10,793,227 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 54,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 11,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

