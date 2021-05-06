AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.

AmerisourceBergen has increased its dividend by 15.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock traded down $3.25 on Thursday, hitting $115.57. The company had a trading volume of 16,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.35 and a 200-day moving average of $107.12. AmerisourceBergen has a 1 year low of $81.51 and a 1 year high of $125.86.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABC shares. Argus raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $701,558.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,441,659.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 9,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,062,993.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,373 shares of company stock valued at $10,882,620 in the last ninety days. 28.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

