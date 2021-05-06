Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Position Cut by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management lessened its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.62.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,795.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $231,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,861.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $779,408 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN opened at $249.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $143.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $249.39 and a 200 day moving average of $236.21.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

