Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target Cut to $217.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its target price cut by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 12.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.62.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen stock opened at $249.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.21. The company has a market cap of $143.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,795.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,250 shares of company stock worth $779,408 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.