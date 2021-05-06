Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share by the electronics maker on Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%.

Amphenol has increased its dividend by 48.6% over the last three years.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $66.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.97 and a 200-day moving average of $65.28. Amphenol has a 1-year low of $40.08 and a 1-year high of $69.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.27.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,022,082.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,610.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $26,376,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 632,424 shares in the company, valued at $41,702,038.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amphenol stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 52,222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

