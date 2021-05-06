Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

APH has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphenol from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $66.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.27.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Shares of NYSE:APH traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.93. 31,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,900,306. Amphenol has a 1-year low of $40.08 and a 1-year high of $69.62. The company has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 15.51%.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,022,082.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,610.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $26,376,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 632,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,702,038.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.