Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) will report ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Amyris’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.19). Amyris reported earnings per share of ($0.56) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Amyris will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to $0.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.15). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amyris.

Get Amyris alerts:

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $79.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.64 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen raised Amyris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amyris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.87.

AMRS traded down $1.77 on Friday, hitting $11.84. 279,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,950,891. Amyris has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $23.42. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.35.

In related news, Director Frank Kung sold 4,678,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $69,988,310.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,899.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRS. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amyris by 1,775.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,680 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its holdings in shares of Amyris by 128.7% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amyris during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Amyris by 280.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amyris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 43.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

Read More: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amyris (AMRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.