Analog Century Management LP Acquires 91,900 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Analog Century Management LP grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 72.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 218,700 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 91,900 shares during the quarter. STMicroelectronics makes up approximately 3.4% of Analog Century Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Analog Century Management LP’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $8,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,528 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 7.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,605,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,836 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STM traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $36.39. 124,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,573,581. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.82. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $23.23 and a fifty-two week high of $43.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 12.69%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. STMicroelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

