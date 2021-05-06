Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $157.92.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $982,365.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,109.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $361,975.90. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,396 shares of company stock worth $8,385,638. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $574,864,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,345,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $641,986,000 after buying an additional 1,761,299 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,370,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $941,067,000 after buying an additional 1,104,853 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $446,410,000 after acquiring an additional 795,033 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $116,175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $155.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,769,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,058,454. The firm has a market cap of $57.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.94. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $100.09 and a 1 year high of $164.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

