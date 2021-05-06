Analysts Anticipate Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $279.56 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) to report $279.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Blucora’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $275.98 million to $283.13 million. Blucora posted sales of $263.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Blucora will report full year sales of $823.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $822.56 million to $824.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $892.12 million, with estimates ranging from $888.00 million to $896.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Blucora.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 36.67%. The business had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

BCOR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Blucora in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Blucora from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Blucora has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

BCOR stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.26. The company had a trading volume of 447,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,757. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.03. Blucora has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $18.41. The firm has a market cap of $736.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCOR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Blucora in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,487,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Blucora in the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Blucora by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 366,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after buying an additional 22,739 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Blucora by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 792,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,615,000 after buying an additional 142,676 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its holdings in Blucora by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 27,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 11,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

