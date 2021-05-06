Analysts Expect Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) to Post -$0.33 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) will report ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Accelerate Diagnostics reported earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.12). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.89). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Accelerate Diagnostics.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,304,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,471,000 after buying an additional 72,439 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,765,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,381,000 after purchasing an additional 113,546 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,469,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after purchasing an additional 30,207 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 977,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 118,620 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXDX stock opened at $7.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.16. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $19.11. The company has a market capitalization of $445.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 2.35.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

