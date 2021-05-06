Analysts Expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.10 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report $72.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Apple’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $67.58 billion and the highest is $75.05 billion. Apple posted sales of $59.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple will report full year sales of $353.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $332.97 billion to $359.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $369.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $353.17 billion to $379.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cascend Securities upped their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,770,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,536,852. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $75.05 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Apple by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,576,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Apple by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,296,465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738,590 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,576,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,950,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,281,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,480 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

