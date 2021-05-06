Analysts Expect ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) to Announce $1.27 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) will announce $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ArcBest’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the highest is $1.50. ArcBest posted earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full year earnings of $4.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ArcBest.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $829.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. ArcBest’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARCB. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ArcBest from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen boosted their target price on ArcBest from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on ArcBest from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.46.

Shares of ARCB stock traded down $1.47 on Friday, reaching $83.60. 2,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,130. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 54.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. ArcBest has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $86.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.11%.

In related news, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $85,815.72. Also, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $357,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

