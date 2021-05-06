Analysts Expect Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) to Post $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) will announce $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Asure Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.07. Asure Software posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 52.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.24 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Asure Software.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Asure Software had a net margin of 46.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Asure Software from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

NASDAQ ASUR opened at $8.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.10 million, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Asure Software has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Asure Software during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Asure Software by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Asure Software by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 26,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Asure Software by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate resources toward growth. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asure Software (ASUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.