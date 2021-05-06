Analysts Expect Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $90.75 Million

Analysts predict that Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) will report $90.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $92.71 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $88.60 million. Casa Systems posted sales of $83.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full-year sales of $437.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $430.10 million to $442.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $478.10 million, with estimates ranging from $467.60 million to $489.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Casa Systems.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $104.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.73 million. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a positive return on equity of 11.73%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CASA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Casa Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upgraded Casa Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Casa Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Casa Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASA traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $8.26. 28,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,382. Casa Systems has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $13.15. The company has a market capitalization of $701.41 million, a PE ratio of -26.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.27 and its 200 day moving average is $7.43.

In other news, SVP Lucy Xie sold 83,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $944,151.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,138,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,223,585.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 166,664 shares of company stock worth $1,777,472 over the last quarter. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CASA. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Casa Systems by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,766,000 after buying an additional 862,338 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Casa Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,554,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Casa Systems by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 572,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 142,500 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Casa Systems by 159.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 83,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 194.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 79,860 shares during the period. 68.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

