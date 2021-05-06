Analysts Expect Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $532.56 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) to report $532.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Etsy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $529.00 million and the highest is $537.37 million. Etsy posted sales of $228.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Etsy will report full year sales of $2.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Etsy.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. The business had revenue of $617.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.86 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ETSY. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $178.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY traded down $3.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.57. The stock had a trading volume of 5,077,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,227,838. Etsy has a one year low of $69.35 and a one year high of $251.86. The company has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.54, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.92.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.44, for a total transaction of $1,219,612.24. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,146.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 459 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.15, for a total transaction of $89,114.85. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,878 shares of company stock worth $14,094,036 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

