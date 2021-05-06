Analysts Expect MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.95 Million

Equities analysts expect that MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) will post sales of $9.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MediWound’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.90 million to $14.00 million. MediWound posted sales of $4.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 146.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MediWound will report full year sales of $30.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.60 million to $31.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $17.85 million, with estimates ranging from $16.20 million to $19.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MediWound.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. MediWound had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 94.63%.

MDWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of MediWound in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of MediWound from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MediWound from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.60.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDWD. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MediWound in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediWound in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MediWound in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediWound in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in shares of MediWound by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 52,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDWD traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.90. 194,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,841. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.63. MediWound has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $6.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average of $4.57.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

