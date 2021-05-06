Analysts Expect TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) to Announce $0.93 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) to post $0.93 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.97. TriCo Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 272%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.32. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 7.19%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 222,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after purchasing an additional 11,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $46.84 on Thursday. TriCo Bancshares has a 52 week low of $23.05 and a 52 week high of $51.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

