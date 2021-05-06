Analysts Offer Predictions for Allakos Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allakos in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Nealon expects that the company will earn ($6.31) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $218.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ALLK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Allakos in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allakos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.67.

Shares of Allakos stock traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $98.51. 880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,955. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.43 and a 200-day moving average of $117.44. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -36.90 and a beta of 1.02. Allakos has a 12 month low of $57.92 and a 12 month high of $157.98.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02.

In other Allakos news, CEO Robert Alexander sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.14, for a total transaction of $2,422,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Peter A. Hudson sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total value of $274,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,460 shares of company stock valued at $28,807,367 over the last ninety days. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Allakos by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allakos by 190.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Allakos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in Allakos during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Allakos in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; and a Phase II/III study for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis.

