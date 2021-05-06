Analysts Offer Predictions for AptarGroup, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ATR)

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AptarGroup in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 2nd. William Blair analyst J. Kreger expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for AptarGroup’s FY2023 earnings at $4.99 EPS.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%.

ATR has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.29.

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $154.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.31. AptarGroup has a 52-week low of $99.11 and a 52-week high of $156.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 48.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.48%.

In other news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total value of $4,255,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,513,439.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,174 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total value of $442,582.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,848 shares of company stock valued at $6,743,600 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1,077.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in AptarGroup by 268.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in AptarGroup by 102.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in AptarGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in AptarGroup by 170.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

