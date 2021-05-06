Analysts Set Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Price Target at $374.60

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $374.60.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Credit Acceptance from $377.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

NASDAQ:CACC opened at $418.13 on Monday. Credit Acceptance has a twelve month low of $266.74 and a twelve month high of $539.00. The company has a quick ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 23.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $373.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $348.81. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.22.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $11.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.93 by $3.89. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 25.91%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance will post 36.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

