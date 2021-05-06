Analysts Set Expectations for First Bancorp’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FBNC)

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) – Stock analysts at G.Research boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. G.Research analyst S. Comery now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.70 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.75. G.Research also issued estimates for First Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 8.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. First Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

FBNC stock opened at $44.20 on Wednesday. First Bancorp has a one year low of $19.26 and a one year high of $48.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.65 and a 200-day moving average of $36.74.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

In other First Bancorp news, CEO Richard H. Moore sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $300,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,380.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.81%.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

