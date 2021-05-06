Analysts Set Expectations for Level One Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LEVL)

Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Level One Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Level One Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.23. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.23%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Level One Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised Level One Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 9th.

Level One Bancorp stock opened at $27.67 on Thursday. Level One Bancorp has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.69. The company has a market cap of $210.96 million, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Level One Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Level One Bancorp by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Level One Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Level One Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Level One Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Level One Bancorp by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. 45.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, and term certificate accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.

