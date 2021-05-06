Analysts Set Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target at $34.00

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.38.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FOXA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

Get FOX alerts:

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $36.34 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.60. FOX has a 52 week low of $23.57 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FOX will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in FOX by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,274,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,001,025 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter worth about $132,311,000. 59 North Capital Management LP acquired a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,054,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,477,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,026,000 after purchasing an additional 678,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of FOX by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,759,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,766,000 after purchasing an additional 625,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.