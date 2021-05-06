Analysts Set Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) PT at $14.60

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.60.

Several brokerages recently commented on KLR. Zacks Investment Research cut Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group began coverage on Kaleyra in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Kaleyra stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,391. Kaleyra has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.84. The company has a market capitalization of $391.56 million, a P/E ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 0.56.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $44.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.41 million. Equities analysts expect that Kaleyra will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Kaleyra news, major shareholder Avi S. Katz sold 221,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $4,281,353.82. Also, Director Neil Miotto sold 16,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $289,165.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 45,000 shares of company stock worth $857,900 and sold 658,554 shares worth $12,251,883. Company insiders own 50.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the 4th quarter valued at $19,574,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Kaleyra by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,173,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,575,000 after buying an additional 237,700 shares during the period. North Run Capital LP lifted its holdings in Kaleyra by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 718,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,083,000 after buying an additional 68,307 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kaleyra during the 1st quarter worth about $2,557,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kaleyra during the 4th quarter worth about $1,107,000. 20.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc provides a cloud communications platform for business-to-consumer communications worldwide. Its platform enables communications by integrating mobile alert notifications and interactive capabilities to reach and engage end-user customers. The company's platform also provides programmable voice/interactive voice response configurations, inbound/outbound short message service capabilities, hosted telephone numbers, conversational marketing solutions, and other IP communications services such as e-mail, push notifications, and WhatsApp.

