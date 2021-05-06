Analysts Set Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Price Target at $130.67

Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on KOD. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th.

NASDAQ KOD traded down $5.40 on Thursday, reaching $101.84. The stock had a trading volume of 395,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,938. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.90 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.71. Kodiak Sciences has a 1-year low of $42.97 and a 1-year high of $171.21.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.17). Analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $773,257.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,765,169.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 495.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Kodiak Sciences by 8.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

