Analysts Set Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) PT at $150.00

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $154.56.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VAC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securities upped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $151.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE VAC traded down $6.26 on Monday, hitting $167.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,334. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.25 and a 200-day moving average of $146.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.12 and a beta of 2.54. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12-month low of $62.27 and a 12-month high of $190.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 489 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $80,909.94. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,340.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $208,437.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,949 shares of company stock valued at $2,549,501. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VAC. FMA Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,019,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

