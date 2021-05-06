AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ANAB stock opened at $24.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.21 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.15. AnaptysBio has a twelve month low of $13.92 and a twelve month high of $35.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.08.

ANAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist upgraded AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities upgraded AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AnaptysBio from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.63.

In other AnaptysBio news, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 10,000 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 2,777,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.97 per share, for a total transaction of $52,694,866.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,920,800 shares of company stock worth $56,121,930 in the last 90 days. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

