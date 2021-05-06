AON Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AON)

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 3,944 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 290% compared to the average volume of 1,011 call options.

NYSE AON opened at $254.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $233.97 and its 200-day moving average is $216.46. The firm has a market cap of $57.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 0.83. AON has a 12-month low of $176.38 and a 12-month high of $255.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AON will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 318.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in AON during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AON. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AON from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.27.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

