APA (NASDAQ:APA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

APA (NASDAQ:APA) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. APA had a negative net margin of 162.10% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,948,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,614,845. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 4.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.87. APA has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $678,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,473.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Juliet S. Ellis purchased 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,217.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,392.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded APA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays raised shares of APA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities cut APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on APA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.66.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

