Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.71.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $48.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.95. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $58.47. The company has a quick ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.63). On average, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $317,125.00. Also, VP Nicole D. Perry sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,704. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,906,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 12,759.8% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 385,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,554,000 after acquiring an additional 382,795 shares during the period. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,590,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,373,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 319,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,256,000 after acquiring an additional 189,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.