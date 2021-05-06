Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:APO traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $56.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,179. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $36.35 and a 12 month high of $56.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.07.

In other news, insider Joshua Harris sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc bought 1,000,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.22 per share, with a total value of $47,220,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,178,928 shares of company stock valued at $60,500,987 in the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

