Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

APO has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.07.

APO stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.57. 30,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,164,179. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.50. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $36.35 and a twelve month high of $56.89.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Joshua Harris sold 264,925 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $13,452,891.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,553,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 26,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $1,348,968.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,877,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,178,928 shares of company stock worth $60,500,987. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,449,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,861,000 after acquiring an additional 136,034 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,136,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,878 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,794,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,853,000 after acquiring an additional 789,616 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3,305.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,432,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 2,235,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,474,000 after purchasing an additional 397,598 shares in the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

