Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.54 Million

Brokerages predict that Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) will report $52.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $52.27 million to $52.81 million. Apollo Investment reported sales of $71.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full-year sales of $218.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $218.20 million to $218.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $213.12 million, with estimates ranging from $212.51 million to $214.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Apollo Investment.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $54.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.76 million. Apollo Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 43.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Apollo Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 31.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 50.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 194,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 65,177 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 1.6% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 60,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. 34.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AINV traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.59. 233,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,115. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.15. Apollo Investment has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $14.94.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.41%.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

Featured Story: Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Investment (AINV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.